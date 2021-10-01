Govt extends validity of driving licence, vehicle documents till Oct 31

The government on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence, registration certificate and permits till October 31, 2021, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it has asked the enforcement authorities to treat documents, including those related to fitness, permit (all types), driving licence and registration, as valid till October 31.

"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to condition for prevention of COVID-19 across the country, it is advised that the validity of all above referenced documents...whose extension of validity could not, or was not likely to be granted due to lockdown and which has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by October 31, 2021, the same may be treated as valid till October 31,2021," it said.

This will help citizens in availing transport related services, it added.

The ministry said all the states and union territories are required to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizens, transporters and various other organisations which are operating under this difficulty time do not face difficulties.

It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020, March 26, 2021 and June 17, 2021 in connection with extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

