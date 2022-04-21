Heavy penalty, recall of all defective e-scooters: Gadkari on EV burning incidents

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday came strong on the electric two-wheeler manufacturing companies after several incidents of burning EVs were reported across the country, leading to injuries as well as in deaths in a few extreme cases.

In a series of tweets, Gadkari noted that several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents, he said.

Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 21, 2022

Highlighting the incidents, the union minister also said that based on the reports of mishaps, the government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies. "We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles," he said, adding, "If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered."

He also reiterated that the Centre has already constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps.

Meanwhile, companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter," the minister added.

Gadkari's comments come after an 80-year-old man died while his wife and grandson suffered burn injuries when the battery of an electric scooter exploded in their house in Nizamabad town, in the state of Telangana, on Tuesday night, according to reports.

Earlier this month, as many as 20 electric scooters of a company - Jitendra EV - were caught on fire when they were being transported in a container.

In another incident, a fire incident involving an Ola Electric two-wheeler took place recently in Pune’s Dhanori area, images of which had gone viral on social media. The government had notified the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) to investigate the incident. Additionally, the CFEES will also probe the Okinawa scooter fire incident that took place in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district at the dealership centre. Three of Okinawa’s scooters have caught fire since October last year resulting in two being injured.