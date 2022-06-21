Hero MotoCorp introduces three Euro-5 compliant products to strengthen its presence in Turkey

The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp, on Tuesday, announced that it has further strengthened its operations in Turkey. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, in a business session with the local partners of the company in Turkey, introduced its three Euro-5 compliant variants of global products — the Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110 and Dash 125 scooters.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, in a statement, said, “As a global personal mobility leader, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to empowering people by providing accessible mobility solutions. We are very excited to launch these three popular products here in Turkiye.”

While Hero Motocorp’s scooters are known for their quality and assurance through the company’s claimed five-year warranty, the Xpulse 200 is already a highly appreciated motorcycle in Turkey.

“We are confident that customers will appreciate the value proposition and latest technology being offered by Hero MotoCorp. Turkiye is a key market for us and we will continue to bring our latest range of globally popular products here to garner a larger share of the market,” added Bhan.

“The new Euro-5 range of products demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to provide modern design, latest technology, and distinct features to its valued customers in the market,” the company said.

Homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer, further added that “Aligned with its vision of 'Be the Future of Mobility', Hero MotoCorp continues to focus on providing future-ready products and services to its customers in more than 40 countries across the globe. The Soysal Group, which is one of the most diversified and reputed business groups in the country, has been Hero MotoCorp’s exclusive distributor in Turkey since 2014.”

Hero MotoCorp has been operating in Turkey since 2014 and caters to its customers through a network of more than 100 touchpoints, providing sales, service and spares. Hero MotoCorp’s products are designed and developed at its R&D facilities in India and Germany.