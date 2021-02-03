Hero MotoCorp starts distribution of Harley Davidson bikes in India; sets up dedicated vertical

Two-wheeler manufacturer Heo MotoCorp has kicked-off distribution of Harley Davidson motorcycles in India and has set up dedicated vertical for the same. In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the auto major said that the firm is setting up a separate vertical to operate new business of distributing Harley Davidson products and merchandise in the country. This announcement came several months after finalising the distribution deal with Harley-Davidson.

Hero MotoCorp said it had commenced the transportation of Harley-Davidson products to its dealers on January 18. Hero MotorCorp has appointed Ravi Avalur as the Business Unit Head of its latest vertical. "Ravi will report to Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Avalur previously worked as the Head of Strategy and Internation Business at Engines and Engine Components manufacturer Cooper. Before serving at Cooper, Avalur was the Managing Director at Ducati India.

Hero MoroCorp stated that the new team in charge of its latest business vertical also includes four executives from Harley Davidson's closed India operations. The two-wheeler manufacturer has roped in 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers from important locations across India.

Harley-Davidson in September 2020 had decided to exit India. However, in October, Hero MotoCorp announced that it had signed a distribution agreement with Harley-Davidson for the India market. The distribution agreement allows Hero MotoCorp to sell Harley motorcycles in India.

Hero MotoCorp has also stated that it will expand its current service, parts and accessories business to beyond 11 cities. It wants to expand this business to a pan-India level using its extensive dealer network.

"With customer-centricity and commitment to globally benchmarked sales and aftersales service as their focus, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to providing a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley Davidson customers in India," Hero MotoCorp said. The firm said that details of new model launched will be disclosed at a later date.

