Budget 2021: Two more coronavirus vaccines soon, reveals FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, February 1, said that the two more coronavirus vaccines will be announced soon. She stated that India already has two COVID-19 jabs available, adding that India currently also has one of the lowest death rate and active cases in the world.

The finance minister added that the government will also provide Rs 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccination in 2021-22 and is committed to providing funds for the same.

(This is a developing policy. Stay tuned for more details.)