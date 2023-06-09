Hero to launch Harley-Davidson X440 in July; check details here

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch Harley Davidson's X440 in India. Hero and Harley collaborated in the development of a motorcycle at Hero's R&D Centre in Jaipur, with assistance from the Harley Davidson teams in the motorcycle's design process. Bookings for this motorcycle have already opened up.

Sources have told Business Today TV that as per the distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India.

As part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name. Although the jointly developed motorcycle will be marketed as Harley-Davidson in India, the underlying platform will also be utilized for a high-end Hero motorcycle.

In 2020, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson formed a partnership following Harley Davidson's decision to withdraw from the Indian market. Hero MotoCorp took over the role of the sole distributor for Harley motorcycles in India and both companies agreed to collaborate on the development of motorcycles together

As per reports, New Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta has said that in FY24, Hero MotoCorp is set to introduce its largest lineup of premium motorcycles ever, marking a significant milestone for the company.

As part of its future growth strategies, Hero MotoCorp, under the leadership of its newly appointed CEO Niranjan Gupta, is making preparations to broaden its lineup of electric two-wheelers. Additionally, the company is focused on upgrading its current sales infrastructure to strengthen its position in the premium segment, the reports further said.