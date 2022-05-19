HeroMotoCorp launches new edition of Splendor for Rs 72,900: Engine, specs other details

India's leading motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched the new edition of its iconic motorcycle Splendor - the Splendor+ XTEC. Hero Splendor+ XTEC will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships at a starting price of Rs 72,900 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The new version comes with a 5-year warranty.

Splendor+ XTEC comes in four new colour schemes Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey and Pearl White.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero Splendor is the most popular and the best-selling motorcycle in India, a true companion to millions across India. It has been an icon for almost three decades and will still continue to inspire many with the launch of the Splendor+ XTEC model, adding technologically advanced features and a smart modern design."

"This is the latest model complementing the XTEC technology umbrella that has been an overwhelming success since its launch on the Hero Glamour 125, Pleasure+ 110 and Destini 125," Masson added.

Engine

The new Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 97.2cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a power output of 7.9 BHP @ 7000 RPM and torque on demand of 8.05 NM @ 6000. "Delivering the brand promise of performance and comfort, the new Splendor+ XTEC comes with the i3S patented technology for a better fuel efficiency," noted the firm in an official statement.

Features

The new Hero Splendor+ 'XTEC' is packed with features such as a Full Digital Meter with Bluetooth connectivity, Call & SMS alert, RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator), low fuel indicator, LED High-Intensity Position Lamp (HIPL) and exclusive graphics. Additionally, it also comes with an Integrated USB Charger, Side-Stand Engine Cut-off and Hero's i3S Technology i.e Idle Stop-Start System. The motorcycle also features a Bank-angle-sensor that cuts off the engine during a fall.

