Honda car sales in India increase 23% during April

Honda Cars India sold 11,272 units in the domestic market during April 2019. The company had sold 9,143 units in the corresponding month last year, amounting to a 23 per cent increase in monthly domestic car sales during the month under review. The company also exported a total of 220 units in April this year.

Increase in the monthly domestic sale of Honda cars is primarily due to the lower base effect, as the model Amaze was not there in the corresponding month last year during model runout, said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India.

"The ongoing elections and overall subdued market sentiment continue to affect the sales momentum. Going forward, the industry is heading towards a tougher year impacting sales due to volatility in fuel prices, increase in car prices owing to new regulations and stricter inventory control for a smooth switchover to BS-VI regime by year end," Goel said.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto sales rise 2% at 4,23,315 units in April

ALSO READ: Slowdown Blues: M&M sales down 9% in April at 43,721 units