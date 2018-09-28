Honda cars inaugurate festive season sales with benefits of up to Rs 1,50,000

Honda seems to be first to the sale-party this festive season. The car manufacturer has unveiled deals and benefits of up to Rs 1,50,000 on their cars. The Great Honda Fest which started on September 1, will go on till November 7. The Fest also offers a fully paid trip to London and Paris to lucky Honda car buyers. The company will choose 68 winners during the sale-period.

Honda won't be offering any deal on it newest fleet-member Amaze. The car starts at a price of Rs 5,80,500. On the contrary, Honda increased the price of the new Amaze by Rs 31,000 during the first week of August. The company had launched the car at an introductory price for the first 20,000 units.

The new Honda Jazz, however, is getting benefits of up to Rs 55,000 during the sale period. The company recently refreshed the Honda Jazz with new interior features. But the car still maintains exteriors identical to the previous version.

Honda City, one of Honda's best-selling cars, is also getting an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and insurance at Re 1. Honda WR-V is also available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and insurance at Re 1.

Honda's entry-level hatchback, Brio doesn't get any exchange bonus but the company is offering insurance at Re 1.

Honda BR-V, the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster rival, will get benefits of up to Rs 1,00,000. Honda CR-V will get benefits of up to Rs 1,50,000. However, the company is rumoured to unveil the next version of the car in October. The discount may only be valid on the outgoing model.