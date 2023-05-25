Honda Cars India to hike prices of Amaze and City from June

On Wednesday, Honda Cars India said it will hike the prices of its sedans City and Amaze by up to 1 per cent from June to offset the impact of increased cost pressures.

"While our endeavour is to partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact. We have planned to increase prices for City and Amaze up to 1 per cent from June, which shall vary across variants," Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl said in a statement.

Currently, the Amaze is priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.6 lakh, while the Honda City range, including strong hybrid trims, lies between Rs 11.55 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). These new price hikes will not impact the strong hybrid trims of the mid-sized sedan.

Earlier, Honda India Cars confirmed the launch date of its latest SUV, and they will be unveiling the Honda Elevate SUV on June 6, 2023. Honda has released a teaser image of the upcoming SUV via a Twitter post which shows its sharp design. “Witness the #WorldPremiere of the most awaited SUV, the all-new Honda Elevate, on June 06, 2023. Mark your calendar for the big unveil!" the post reads.

The company previously said in a statement, “Honda Elevate has been developed as a new global model in Honda’s line-up to cater to the robust demand for SUVs worldwide. The new model incorporates people’s lifestyle requirements and their expectations for Honda’s New SUV. India will be the first market to launch the Honda Elevate."