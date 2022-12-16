Honda plans to increase prices of its vehicles from January 2023

Japanese car maker Honda said on Friday that it is planning to increase the prices of its entire model range from January. The hike will amount to up to Rs 3,000. The automakers said that it is planning to increase the prices to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and to prepare its vehicles in compliance with the upcoming emission norms.

Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl told news agency PTI, “After assessing the consistent increase in the input cost of raw materials and upcoming regulatory requirements, we will have to undergo a price revision for our products from January 23.The increment will be in the range of up to Rs 30,000 and vary from model to model.”

This comes after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Hero MotoCorp, among others, increased the prices of its car range due to increasing input costs. Hero MotoCorp increased prices from December 1, while Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai said that they are planning to increase the prices from January.

Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor have also made announcements to hike prices from next year.

The second phase of BS-VI emission regulations will be effective from April 2023, and vehicles will have to install a self-diagnostic device to monitor real-time driving emission levels. The device will monitor key parts and keep an eye on the emission levels.

The vehicles will also carry programmed fuel injectors, which would control the timing and amount of fuel injected into the petrol engine.

