Honda Motorcycle recalls 50,000 units of four variants to inspect front brakes

India's second largest two wheeler manufacturer, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday announced that it will voluntarily inspect and if required, replace the front brake master cylinder in four of its models - Aviator (DISC), Activa 125 (DISC), Grazia (DISC), CB Shine (SELF DISC) CBS variants. The recall campaign covers a total of 50,034 units of these models.

The company said it suspects a quality issue in the part which may cause difficulty in the rotation of the front wheel and may further lead to wheel jam in extreme situation.

"With customer safety and comfort its utmost priority, Honda as a precautionary measure, will voluntarily inspect these models manufactured between 4th February, 2019 to 3rd July, 2019," the company said in a statement. "Company will replace the suspected part, if required, on free of cost basis irrespective to the affected vehicles warranty status."

The affected customers will be notified by the company's dealers via call/e-mail/ SMS for inspection of their vehicle from Friday. Alternately, customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign themselves by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the services campaign section of the company's website.

Once considered a bad word and symbolized poor manufacturing processes, product recalls have become routine in the global automotive industry as machines have become more complex and prone to malfunctioning from even a minor oversight in the supply chain. They have also increasingly become a mark of more honest and transparent business practice as more and more companies have initiated recalls in recent times. Earlier this week Honda Cars India, the car manufacturing unit of the Japanese auto giant had initiated a recall to replace the faulty front and passenger airbag inflators in 5,088 units of its Jazz, City, CRV, Civic and Accord cars.

Similarly, Ford had also initiated a recall of over 50,000 cars for a possible defect in the airbags and wiring harness of the batteries of its cars, last month.

India does not have a mandatory policy for recalls yet but following an initiative to voluntarily call back vehicles for inspection suspected to be defective by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in 2012, more than 2 million cars have been recalled in India so far. The dreaded word has since lost its sting.

The biggest recall so far in India was carried out by General Motors in July 2015 when it conducted the exercise in 1.7 lakh units of the small car Beat. Ford has undertaken recalls the most number of times. In August 2012, it announced inspection of over 125,000 cars in India for a possible defect in the rear axle and a replacement of power steering hose that may result in a fire in extreme cases. In September 2013, it had expanded the recall to cover around 1.65 lakh cars.

