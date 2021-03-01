Hyundai Bayon global launch on March 2

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is expected to reveal its mini SUV Bayon tomorrow. i.e. March 2, 2021. Hyundai Bayon will reportedly be the automaker's smallest and most affordable SUV yet. The car will be initially introduced in the European markets, according to Carwale.com.

The Bayon will feature below the Kona, Tucson, Nexo, and Santa Fe in Hyundai's SUV lineup. It is unlikely that the Hyundai Bayon will be launched in India as the country already has the Venue SUV which is one of Hyundai's bestselling models in the country.

Earlier in February, leaked images of the Hyundai Bayon had surfaced online. According to the images of the mini SUV, the front fascia of the Hyundai Bayon will boast of a single-piece grille that will house split LED lights.

The bumper will house triangular-shaped LED headlights. LED DRLs will be located on either side of the bonnet line of the Hyundai Bayon. The rear portion of the car is expected to have arrow-shaped LED taillamps. There is likely to be a LED stripe running across the boot line of the car. The reflectors and the number plate will be housed in the dual-tone bumpers.

Details about the interior of the Hyundai Bayon are limited as of now. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming days. Based on the latest design language of Hyundai, it is expected that the Bayon will follow an all-black theme. It is likely to have a floating touchscreen infotainment system, dashboard integrated aircon vents and four-spoke multi-functional steering wheel. The Hyundai Bayon is expected to have an analogue instrument cluster with MID.

Also read: Hyundai sales increase 26% to 61,800 units in Feb