Hyundai sales increase 26% to 61,800 units in Feb

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported a 26.4 per cent increase in total sales at 61,800 units in February. The company had sold 48,910 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 29 per cent to 51,600 units as against 40,010 units in February 2020, the company added.

Exports increased by 14.6 per cent to 10, 200 units in February as compared with 8,900 units in the same month of 2020.

"The company has been consistently striving to drive a resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales. With a cumulative sales of 61 800 units in February 2021, Hyundai has recorded growth across segments," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

Both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double digit growth last month, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment, he added.

