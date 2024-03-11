Hyundai Creta N Line launched at Rs 16.82 lakhs: Check features, design and more

Hyundai has finally unveiled the Creta N Line in India, bringing a wave of excitement among automotive enthusiasts. Priced at Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom), this sleek and sporty variant is now available for purchase. The Creta N Line, the third N Line model in India following the i20 N Line and Venue N Line comes in two distinct variants.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta N Line boasts a robust 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, offering a dynamic driving experience. It comes paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a DCT gearbox. Although this powertrain is shared with the standard Creta, the manual gearbox is a distinctive feature of the N Line variant. Generating an impressive 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque, the Creta N Line accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds, ensuring a thrilling ride for enthusiasts.

Setting itself apart from the standard Creta, the N Line variant showcases distinctive features such as updated front and rear bumpers, a modified grille adorned with N Line badging, red accents throughout the exterior, a rear spoiler, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels, and a dual exhaust tip.

The Creta N Line is available in three color options, both monotone and dual-tone, including Atlas White, Abyss Black, Titan Grey Matte, Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof, Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, and Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof.

In terms of features, the Creta N Line doesn't compromise, offering a plethora of amenities akin to the standard model. It boasts twin 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

Additional features include wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a Bose-sourced music system, wireless charger, paddle shifters, dual dash cameras, a powered and ventilated driver's seat, 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite.

