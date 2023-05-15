Hyundai Creta rival Honda Elevate to come without panoramic sunroof, shows teaser; world premiere on June 6

Honda Cars India has dropped a teaser of the brand-new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV, which is set to compete against the popular Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos. It will make its world premiere on June 6.

However, the Elevate does not come with a panoramic sunroof, which is there in the Creta and the Grand Vitara. The SUV will get an electric sunroof, which is similar to the Seltos.

After the City mid-size sedan and the Amaze compact sedan, the Elevate mid-size SUV will be Honda's third volume pillar. It will be released in India before the arrival of the festive season. In addition, India will be the first market to see its debut.

In terms of price, Honda Elevate is expected to be around Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India as its competitors are priced in the same range. For reference, the Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 10.87 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara between Rs 10.70 lakh and Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Kia Seltos between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of engine configurations, the Elevate is expected to come with several engine options like City. The car will be equipped with a 1.5-litre VTEC DOHC petrol engine (121PS of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 7-speed CVT choices. It is also said to come with a hybrid powertrain consisting of a self-charging, two-motor e-CVT system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine (126PS of maximum power and 253Nm of peak torque).

The Honda Elevate will be equipped with features such as LED headlamps, DRLs and taillamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The cabin will have features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger and ventilated seats, among others.

Also Read: Go First bankruptcy: NCLAT to pass order on aircraft lessors' petitions on May 22