JSW Energy shares end 5% higher, largest single-day gain since March; here’s why

On Friday, shares of JSW Energy closed 5.30 per cent higher at Rs 482.05 on BSE. This marks the largest single-day gain since March 5, 2025, when the counter closed 5.74 per cent higher. While the stock remains down nearly 25 per cent on a year-to-date basis, Friday’s surge was fuelled by a fundraising plan announcement and a long-term revenue deal in Karnataka.
A sentiment booster came from the company’s subsidiary, JSW Energy (Utkal) Limited. The arm has inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with multiple Karnataka DISCOMs for the supply of 400 MW of power. The 25-year agreement, effective from April 1, 2026, locks in a tariff of Rs 5.78 per kWh.
This deal reduces the company's ‘open capacity’—power capacity without long-term buyers—from 8 per cent down to roughly 5 per cent of its operational portfolio. This move significantly de-risks their generation assets and provides clearer revenue visibility for the next two and a half decades.
Adding fuel to the fire, the Board has approved a massive fundraising exercise. The company plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or other eligible securities.
The Board approved a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants to JTPM Metal Traders Limited, a significant promoter group entity. The deal involves issuing over 95 lakh equity shares and 4.76 crore warrants at a price of Rs 525 per share—a premium over Friday's market closing price. This willingness by the promoters to inject fresh capital at a premium likely signaled to the street that the current valuation might be attractive.
In a simultaneous move to strengthen its leadership bench, the company announced the appointment of Chandrasekaran Prabhakaran as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned finance leader currently serving as Deputy CFO at JSW Steel, Prabhakaran will take charge on January 1, 2026, following the resignation of the previous finance head.