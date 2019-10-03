Hyundai launches 2019 Elantra with BS-6 compliant petrol engine; prices start at Rs 15.89 lakh

2019 Hyundai Elantra: Country's second-largest car manufacturer, Hyundai Motors has refreshed its Elantra series in India. The updated Hyundai Elantra is priced between Rs 15.89-20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra has already started from September 25, 2019. The premium sedan, which is equipped with the Hyundai Blue Link connected car technology, is the country's first fully connected sedan. Additionally, the new Hyundai Elantra is now powered by a Bharat Stage VI (BS-6) compliant petrol engine and is offered in both automatic and manual transmission options.

The biggest change in the 2019 Hyundai Elantra is the discontinuation of its diesel engine. The 2019 Elantra will now have a 152hp/192Nm, 2.0-litre petrol engine with either 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission system or 6-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the new engine, which is now upgraded to meet BS-6 norms, provides an ARAI mileage of 14.6kpl.

Besides the engine upgrade, the new Elantra also gets the company's signature front grille, reshaped headlamps, LED DRLs, new bonnet design, triangular fog lamps and newly designed alloy wheels. The refreshed car also gets a new bumper design and tail-lights. 2019 Hyundai Elantra is available in 5 colour options - black, silver, white, blue, and red.

The new Elantra's interior has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with an 8-speaker Infinity sound system, wireless phone charging and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Standard safety features on the revamped sedan includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist and vehicle stability control. Additionally, features like dual-zone climate control, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, leather upholstery, hands-free tailgate opening, front parking sensors, cruise control and an electric sunroof are available with the top-spec variants.

