Hyundai offers discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on Elantra; check out offers on Santro, i10, Elite

Automotive manufacturer Hyundai has announced attractive discounts for its customers for the festive season. The festive offers include exchange bonuses, cash discounts on selected models of Hyundai, including Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, etc.

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai is offering a maximum benefit of up to Rs 45,000 on Santro. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10

Customers can avail of benefit up to Rs 60,000 on Hyundai Grand i10. This includes a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a government employee discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Customers can avail of discounts and benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on the hatchback. This includes Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Hyundai Elite i20

The Hyundai i20 is being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 75,000, inclusive of a Rs 50,000 cash discount. Other offers include an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 along with a government employee discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai is offering a maximum benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh on this hatchback. The petrol Elantra is being offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 70,000 and a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus.

The South Korean carmaker is not offering any benefit or discount on Venue, Verna and Creta at present.

Buyers can avail of offers by visiting their nearest authorised dealers or can do the booking online by visiting Hyundai's official website. The offer is valid on purchases made between November 1 and November 30, 2020.

