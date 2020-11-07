Mahindra car discount: Special deals, discounts for govt employees; check out benefits

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which has already been running special offers for the festive season, has rolled out exclusive car deals for government employees.

The car manufacturer has introduced cash discounts, easy EMI, low-interest rates, etc. under the purview of Sarcar 2.0 programme.

Under the said offer, M&M is offering cash discounts of up to Rs 11,500 to government employees. They can also avail of the benefit of zero processing and foreclosure fee, as well as lower interest rates starting at 7.25 per cent.

In order to further ease the process of buying a Mahindra car, the automaker is also offering easy EMIs starting at ?799 per lakh for personal utility vehicles.

The bouquet of offers by the company for government employees under the Sarcar 2.0 scheme will be facilitated via different financial institutions. Prospective buyers can get in touch with the company's dealership near them.

The company has also arranged contactless payment convenience along with instant EMI facilities, partnering with financial technology companies, it stated in a release.

Other automakers are also eyeing more sales and have introduced several incentives for customers. India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is offering various discounts, depending on the model and the state in which a customer is buying the car. The company is also offering special discounts for government employees.