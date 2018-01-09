Hyundai Verna with new 1.4-litre petrol engine to be launched at Rs 7.29 lakh: Report

Hyundai is planning to add a new variant to its Verna line-up in 2018, with a smaller engine and a price tag to match. The Hyundai Verna with 1.4-litre petrol engine will reportedly be launched in 2018 with prices starting from Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The 1.4-litre petrol engine will be the same as the one seen on Hyundai Elite i20, according to a report by Autocar India. The 1,368cc petrol engine can produce over 98bhp of max power and 132Nm torque. Although the motor is originally paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission in the hatchback, it will be coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox when introduced to the new Verna.

The report suggests that Hyundai will discontinue the 1.4-litre engine in Elite i20 once it starts powering the new Verna trim. This will be second petrol engine in the Verna line-up, after the more powerful 1.6-litre petrol motor option.

The features on the new Hyundai Verna will be same to the facelift launched in August 2017. It will come with dual airbags, ABS, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, parking assist, 5-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, keyless entry among others.

As per the report, the base 1.4 E variant of Hyundai Verna will be priced at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas price for the higher EX variant is still awaited. This starting price still is Rs 70,000 less than that of the Hyundai Verna E variant with 1.6-litre petrol motor currently available in the market.

The new Hyundai Verna launched last year was meant to compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City in the mid-size car segment. The launch of a cheaper variant of Verna is likely to put Hyundai in a better position in this race.

The petrol variants of Ciaz cost between Rs 7.97-10.76 lakh (ex-showroom prices), whereas the petrol variants for City have a price range of Rs 8.58-13.56 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).