Incentives on hybrids to support further growth of Lamborghini: Asia Pacific Director

Incentives such as a tax break and lowering of registration tax on hybrid vehicles will support the growth of Lamborghini in India, Francesco Sardini, Asia Pacific Head, Automobili Lamborghini told Business Today.

“Incentives like tax break for sure helps the hybrid products to increase. There's already from government already set incentives for hybrid private cars. There are states which are currently in a stage of developing new incentives on the registration tax, so lowering down the registration tax on hybrid products, if that happens, and if that is also available for Lamborghini, of course, will develop even more the hybridisation in the country and support further growth for Lamborghini,” said Sardini.

The Italian superluxury auto manufacture last week, its plug-in hybrid product Urus SE in the Indian market. “For Lamborghini hybridization doesn't mean any compromise. It means only adding additional features to the car. Means that the Urus SE drives better, faster, more sustainable than the carbon. So you see during the presentation, this the most powerful SUV. This the most fun to drive SUV. This the most sustainable SUV compared to the previous Urus. So more than 80% reduction, 60% value range, 11 driving modes,” said Sardini.

India currently ranks at 14th position globally and 6th position in Asia Pacific in terms of leading markets for Lamborghini. Talking about Lamborghini’s growth plan in India “We are bringing here in India, all of our products. We are doing launches of all the new cars that we are releasing worldwide. Last year, we introduced for the first time, the revelto, which is the first hybrid car. This year, we are here with the Urus SE, and in one week time, we will officially unveil the new reconfirmed that will also be the hybrid car. And then this car will also be, of course, here in India, to do the official launch. So of course, bringing all of our products available in India is the first step to delight our customers and to also sustain the growth,” said Sardini.

The company currently has 3 dealerships in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi. Going ahead, the company plans one more dealership in the South-east region of India, according to Sardini.

