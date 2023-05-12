Indian auto industry records highest-ever April sales, records 12.9% growth

In April 2023, the Indian auto industry displayed a positive performance with notable growth across various segments. The monthly production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles reached a total of 19,57,599 units. Domestic sales also witnessed a surge, indicating a successful transition to BS 6 Phase 2 Emission Norms.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle sales in April 2023 reached 3,31,278 units, marking the highest-ever sales for the month of April and reflecting a growth of 12.9% compared to April 2022. The two-wheeler segment displayed a strong performance with sales totaling 13,38,588 units, representing a growth of 15.1% compared to the previous year.

Three-wheeler sales experienced a significant increase, reaching 42,885 units in April 2023. This surge brings the sales figures closer to pre-COVID levels for the month of April. SIAM Director General, Rajesh Menon, expressed optimism about the performance, highlighting the growth in passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales.

Menon said, “Sales of Passenger Vehicles of April 2023 has been the highest ever in April, returning a growth of 12.9%, compared to April 2022. Two-Wheelers also posted a growth of 15.1% in April 2023, compared to last year. Domestic sales of Three-Wheelers in April 2023 have reached nearer to the pre-covid levels for the month of April."



Vinod Aggarwal, President of SIAM, commended the industry's smooth transition to BS 6 Phase 2 Emission Norms, attributing the growth in all segments to this transition. He further emphasized that the auto industry's growth could be sustained with favorable factors such as good monsoon rainfall.

Aggarwal said, “All the segments viz. Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers have posted growth in April 2023, compared to April 2022, which clearly indicates that Industry has been able to transit very smoothly to BS 6 Phase 2 Emission Norms from 1st April 2023. As we gradually get into the monsoon season, among other factors, good rainfall can also help the Auto Industry sustain its growth.”

It is worth noting that the sales data for BMW, Mercedes, JLR, Tata Motors, and Volvo Auto were not available for this period. The growth in April 2023 sales is an encouraging sign for the industry.