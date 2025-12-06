Suzlon, IndiGo, ICICI Bank, Biocon, MTAR Tech among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended the week on a flat note, marginally higher after a volatile stretch. Both indices also touched fresh all-timie highs during the week. Strong macroeconomic prints and the RBI’s 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate to 5.25% offset early pressure from continued FII outflows and a record-weak rupee.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Rasayan, Deccan Gold Mines, VLS Finance, and Modison Ltd are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Results next week: Physicswallah, Fujiyama Power Systems, Excelsoft Technologies, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution, Prabhat Technologies and a few others will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights across four major airports on Saturday, creating widespread disruption. In response to the sharp spike in airfares following the turmoil at the carrier, the Centre has instructed all airlines to comply strictly with the newly imposed fare caps.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank disclosed in a Saturday filing that its subsidiary, ICICI Prudential AMC, has submitted its Red Herring Prospectus for an upcoming IPO. The issue will set aside up to 24.48 lakh shares exclusively for eligible shareholders of the parent bank.

Suzlon Energy: In a post-market filing on December 5, Suzlon said it has received an order from the Gujarat State Tax authorities on a legacy penalty involving Suzlon Global Services Limited, now merged with the company. The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Appeal, Gandhidham, accepted Suzlon’s submissions on the alleged e-way bill violation and cut the penalty to Rs 50,000. It noted that the remaining Rs 19 lakh will be refunded.

Karur Vysya Bank: Private sector lender announced a downward revision in its lending rates, slashing its External Benchmark Rate - Repo linked (EBR-R) to 8.55% from the existing 8.80%.

Cochin Shipyard: The company on Saturday announced that it has signed contracts with Denmark-based Svitzer to build advanced electric towing vessels. The Miniratna firm classified the order as ‘significant’, placing its value between Rs 250 crore and Rs 500 crore.

Biocon: The company board on Saturday approved a plan to fully merge Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL) and to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through options such as a QIP

HFCL: Telecom equipment major on Saturday announced securing substantial export orders worth approximately Rs 656.10 crore for the supply of Optical Fiber Cables (OFC).

MTAR Technologies: The company has secured a significant domestic order worth Rs 194 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd for the supply of end fittings and associated components within the civil nuclear power sector.

Ashoka Buildcon: The Infrastructure major informed the stock exchanges on Saturday that it has received a letter of award from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The new order, valued at Rs 447.21 crore, involves the construction of Flyover Arm-1 and Arm-2 at the T-junction on the Sion Panvel Highway in Maharashtra Nagar.

Omaxe: The company informed the exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ludhiana Wholesale Market Private Limited, has secured the RERA registration certificate for its upcoming project, 'Omaxe Chowk', located in Civil Line, Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, on the broader market, Ajit Mishra, SVP–Research at Religare Broking, said that the broader market finished the week largely unchanged. He said early pressure from profit-booking, continued FII outflows, and a record-low rupee effectively countered the lift from robust macro data and the RBI’s 25 bps rate cut to 5.25%. Adding, “A late rebound on the final trading day helped the Nifty pare losses and close at 26,186, while the Sensex held steady at 85,712.”

Mishra noted that the RBI’s dovish policy turn was the defining development of the week, with the rate cut intended to reinforce India’s growth momentum. He highlighted that the economy expanded by a strong 8.2% in Q2 FY26, supported by resilient manufacturing and services activity.

“However, industrial output softened significantly, with IIP growth dropping to 0.4% in October—a 14-month low—while the manufacturing PMI eased yet remained comfortably in expansion territory,” Mishra said.

“Despite supportive domestic cues, sentiment was weighed down by persistent FII selling of nearly Rs 10,400 crore in equities and the rupee’s slide past 90, even as global markets traded mixed amid expectations of U.S. Fed easing,” Mishra added.

