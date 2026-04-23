Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
Indian automakers don’t need PLI: Bernstein writes to PM Modi

Indian automakers don’t need PLI: Bernstein writes to PM Modi

Bernstein calls for a gradual increase in taxes on ICE vehicles, alongside stronger incentives for EV adoption.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Bureau
  • Updated Apr 23, 2026 10:23 PM IST
Indian automakers don’t need PLI: Bernstein writes to PM ModiThe government should consider taking stakes in cash-rich companies who solicit PLI in the future, the brokerage said.

Foreign brokerage Bernstein has called for an end of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles, stating that cash-rich Indian auto original equipment makers (OEMs) are purchasing battery packs and cells from China instead of investing in it.

“Auto OEMs do not need PLI — they are cash-rich and should be held responsible for driving the transition — and in any case even the leading OEMs are only purchasing battery packs/cells from China instead of investing in R&D and capex,” Bernstein said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The government should consider taking stakes in cash-rich companies who solicit PLI in the future, the brokerage said.

The government’s ₹25,938 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto and auto component industry was aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of battery electric vehicles.

Bernstein also called for a clear phase-out timeline for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, batting for an incremental hike in taxes on such vehicles.

“Incentives should shift away from production-linked benefits for capital-rich incumbents toward demand-side support that allows new entrants to compete, provided they meet localization thresholds,” the foreign brokerage noted.

“A gradual increase in taxes on ICE vehicles, alongside stronger incentives for EV adoption, would create a credible transition pathway,” it said.

Advertisement

Bernstein said that electrification should also extend to household energy use, particularly cooking, to reduce reliance on imported LPG. “Energy security cannot be achieved without reducing both import dependence and structural inefficiencies in the power system,” it said.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 10:23 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today