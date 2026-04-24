Meta to cut 8,000 jobs, leave 6,000 roles unfilled as AI spending climbs to $169 billion: Report

Meta layoffs: Meta is cutting approximately 8,000 jobs, around 10% of its total workforce, as part of a restructuring the company says is designed to improve efficiency and free up capital for new investments. It will also leave roughly 6,000 roles unfilled, according to Bloomberg, meaning the effective headcount reduction is considerably larger than the layoff figure alone suggests.

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The company has not publicly detailed which departments will bear the brunt of the cuts, though multiple reports indicate the restructuring is aimed at flattening management layers and directing resources toward technical and engineering functions. Severance terms and the contents of internal communications to employees have also not been made public.

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The AI bet driving the cuts

The timing is deliberate. Meta is simultaneously accelerating its spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and talent, and the two moves are directly connected. The company has already warned investors that its total expenses for 2026 will climb significantly, to a range of $162 billion to $169 billion, driven by infrastructure costs and the high compensation packages being offered to AI specialists it is actively recruiting.

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In effect, Meta is shrinking one part of its organisation to fund the expansion of another, shedding management weight to invest in the capabilities it believes will define its next phase.

Microsoft follows with voluntary buyouts

Meta is not alone in reshaping its workforce around AI priorities. Microsoft has offered voluntary buyouts to approximately 8,750 employees in the United States, nearly 7% of its domestic workforce, describing the programme as part of "ongoing organisational changes" aimed at long-term positioning.

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In a memo to employees, Chief People Officer Amy Coleman wrote: "Our hope is that this program gives those eligible the choice to take that next step on their own terms, with generous company support."

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In a separate statement, Microsoft had said, "We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace."

Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities read the moves as a broader industry signal. He described the restructuring as part of a strategy of using AI tools to "automate tasks that once required large teams, allowing the company to streamline operations and reduce costs while maintaining productivity, driving an increased need for a leaner operating structure."