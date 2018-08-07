Benelli to enter Indian market, partners with Mahavir Group

Benelli, a Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer is all set to make its comeback into the Indian market with a new partner. The company has plans to roll out four or six models in the Indian market by 2019.

The plant will be located near Hyderabad where the complete knock-down (CKD) parts would be assembled. The plant will initially carry a capacity of 7,000 units per year. However, the capacity can be increased depending on the demand.

Benelli had earlier ended its ties with DSK Motowheels. This paved a way for its liaison with Adishwar Auto Ride International. Adishwar Auto Ride International is a subsidiary of the Mahavir Group. This will mark the entry of Mahavir Group into the motorcycle manufacturing business.

The partnership entitles Adishwar to assemble, manufacture bikes and import exclusive range of the bikes from Italy and Southeast Asian regions, managing director of Benelli India Vikas Jhabakh said in a press conference.

Established in 1911, Benelli is one of the oldest Italian motorcycle-manufacturer and has presence in over 60 countries such as America, Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

"In 2005, Benelli became part of Qjian Jiang Group, China. As of now, we are selling about 2,500 bikes in India. We aim to assemble 10,000 units in the first phase. Once we reach that figure, we aim to go in for production here," he said.

The first bike would roll out in October this year and Benelli plans to roll out four or six models in the Indian market by end-2019, he added.

The deal will lead to the introduction of the the famous Benelli TRK 502 adventure tourer and the Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler to the Indian market. Bikes like TNT 300 naked, the faired TNT 302R, and the TNT 600i naked will also be re-introduced.

TNT 300, 302R, and TNT 600i are expected to reach the dealers by October. TRK 502 X, Leoncino 500 and the Leoncino 500 Trail are expected to be launched during the same time.

As of now, there is no confirmation of the price of the above mentioned bikes.

