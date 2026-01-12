Business Today
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Power shares in focus today, here's why

Tata Power shares in focus today, here's why

Tata Power shares ended 2.65% lower at Rs 364.30 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.17 lakh crore. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 12, 2026 8:42 AM IST
Shares of Tata Power are in focus today after the firm  said it commissioned the 400 / 220 kV Metro Depot Substation around Greater Noida and NCR region. Additionally, the Tata Group firm said the it has bought 100% stake in Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission Limited(JHPTL), a project special purpose vehicle(‘SPV’) for Rs 2.42 crore. 

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 34.4. In terms of price action, the stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

"The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power) has successfully commissioned the 400 / 220 kV Metro Depot Substation and associated transmission lines, a critical linear infrastructure project, that has enabled addition of 1,000 MVA transformation capacity to meet the growing load demand in and around Greater Noida and NCR region. Additionally, surplus power from the system will be fed into the Northern Grid, supporting power demand across other northern states," said the firm. 

"With this addition, Tata Power’s transmission portfolio now stands at 7,047 circuit kilometres of lines operational and under execution across India, further reinforcing the company’s role in strengthening the nation’s electricity transmission network," added Tata Power.  

In a separate communication, the firm said, "The Tata Power Company Limited has signed the Share Purchase Agreement (‘SPA’) and acquired 100% equity stake in Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission Limited(JHPTL), a project special purpose vehicle(‘SPV’)for  Rs 2.42 crore. "

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 12, 2026 8:42 AM IST
