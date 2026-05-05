JLR India cuts prices of Range Rover SV, Range Rover Sport SV by up to ₹75 lakh after India–UK FTA

Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday announced a significant price reduction for its UK-imported Range Rover models, following changes enabled by the India–UK Free Trade Agreement.

The luxury carmaker has reduced prices of its flagship Range Rover SV from ₹4.25 crore (ex-showroom) to ₹3.5 crore, marking a cut of up to ₹75 lakh. Similarly, the Range Rover Sport SV has been repriced from ₹2.75 crore to ₹2.35 crore (ex-showroom). The revised prices are effective immediately.

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According to the company, the price revision reflects the new duty structure applicable to completely built units (CBUs) imported from the UK under the FTA framework. The Range Rover SV will also now offer SV Ultra Metallic paint options in gloss and satin finishes as standard.

“In anticipation of the India-UK FTA being implemented, we are pleased to extend its benefits to our clients. The updated pricing of Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV underscores our customer-first approach and commitment to building long-term relationships with our clients,” said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India.

“We're confident that this FTA will allow more clients to experience the highly desirable and aspirational SV portfolio, and further strengthen the JLR India growth story,” Amba added.

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Prices of locally manufactured models such as the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, and other domestically assembled variants remain unchanged. Meanwhile, models like the Defender and Discovery will continue with existing pricing as they are produced in Europe and are not covered under the India–UK FTA.

The British luxury carmaker has vehicle manufacturing plants in the U.K., China (joint venture), Slovakia, India, and Brazil, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe.

JLR, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, temporarily paused production at its Solihull manufacturing facility (Britain) in March due to supply constraint from a supplier. The production halt follows a crippling cyberattack that hit months earlier, wiping out nearly 50,000 units of output at JLR.