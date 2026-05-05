Coforge Q4 results, dividend today: Travel vertical outlook, Encora in focus

Coforge Ltd is expected to report a 60-70 per cent year-on-year surge in net profit for the March quarter on 29-30 per cent jump in net sales. Dollar revenue is seen rising 1.1-1.5 per cent sequentially, while Ebit margin is seen expanding 150-160 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Ahead of its results and dividend announcement, Coforge shares were trading at Rs 1,161.15, up 0.79 per cent. MOFSL sees 1.5 per cent QoQ revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms, marking a meaningful deceleration from the growth seen in recent quarters. It said the travel vertical is could be impacted by ongoing war-related concerns, with some engagements potentially facing delays.

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"Margins are expected to be 15 per cent, up 160 bps QoQ, as wage hike headwinds are now behind the company. That said, some one-offs may impact margins during the quarter," it said while expecting Q4 profit at Rs 482 crore (up 67.9 per cent YoY) and sales at Rs 4,435 crore (up 30 per cent YoY).

Elara said Coforge is likely to post 1.1 per cent QoQ growth for the quarter, which would be weaker than its historical growth rates. Growth for the quarter would drag as some projects have been pushed to the next quarter, it said. This brokerage sees Q4 profit for Coforge at Rs 429.30 crore, up 64.30 per cent YoY. Sales are seen at Rs 4,398 crore, up 29 per cent YoY.

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Nomura India said all eyes would be on updates on recent Encora acquisition, comment on the ramp-up of recently won large deal in travel vertical, commentary on demand and banking vertical, large deal wins, impact of AI and Middle East war on business, outlook on client discretionary spend and merger update on Encora.

This brokearge expects EBIT margin for Coforge to improve by 160 bps to 15 per cent, driven by cost efficiency projects. Nomura sees Q4 profit at Rs 409.20 crore, up 57 per cent.

Coforge dividend

Coforge has announced Rs 4 per share dividend each in January, October 2025 and July 2025. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.80 per share in May 2025. For past two financial years, Coforge declared Rs 76 per share each in total dividends.