JLR India Launches Range Rover Evoque facelift; see pricing and features

JLR India has introduced the latest iteration of the Range Rover Evoque, bringing new enhancements and technology to the Indian market. The updated model retains its distinctive design while incorporating modern features to meet the demands of luxury clients.

Available in Dynamic SE trim, the New Range Rover Evoque offers two powertrain options: a 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering 184 kW and 365 Nm torque, and a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine with 150 kW and 430 Nm torque.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “With its reductive interiors, serene cabin ambiance, and the latest advancements in infotainment systems, the New Range Rover Evoque offers an unparalleled experience for our discerning clientele. The fusion of captivating design elements, cleaner air technologies, and effortless control exemplifies the pinnacle of automotive elegance. We're thrilled to introduce this refined evolution, ensuring that every journey is not just a drive, but an exquisite journey in luxury and innovation."

The exterior design of the New Range Rover Evoque features subtle enhancements, maintaining its iconic silhouette with a coupe-like profile, floating roof, continuous waistline, and flush deployable door handles. Updates include a new family grille design and super-slim headlamps with chiselled daytime running light graphics.

Inside, the cabin boasts a redesigned centre console with a tactile gear shifter and a 28.95 cm curved glass touchscreen for accessing the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Moonlight Chrome detailing and Shadow Grey Ash Veneer trim finishers add a touch of refinement, while a panoramic roof enhances the spaciousness of the interior.

The Range Rover Evoque is equipped with the latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment technology, featuring a curved glass touchscreen and intuitive controls for climate, seating, and audio functions. Smartphone connectivity is seamless with Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Wireless Android Auto®, supported by Wireless Device Charging.

Safety and comfort are prioritised with features like Cabin Air Purification Plus, PM2.5 Filtration, and CO2 Management, ensuring a healthy environment for passengers. Advanced mild-hybrid electric (MHEV) petrols and diesels enhance efficiency and responsiveness, while Adaptive Dynamics and Terrain Response 2® ensure superior performance on all terrains.

The New Range Rover Evoque is now available in India, with prices starting from Rs 67.90 lakh.