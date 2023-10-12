Kawasaki unveils world’s first strong hybrid production motorcycle Ninja 7 HEV; see details

Kawasaki Motors unveiled their latest bike, the Ninja 7 HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle). This hybrid electric motorcycle marries a 451cc parallel-twin combustion engine with a 9-kilowatt (12PS) traction motor and a 48-volt battery pack.

The Ninja 7 HEV ditches the conventional clutch-gear shifter in favour of shift paddles positioned on the left-hand side switch cluster, reminiscent of Honda's DCT-gearbox bikes. Moreover, riders can effortlessly select 1st gear with a simple button press, regardless of their current gear, thanks to the Automatic Launch Position Finder.

An environmentally conscious feature of the bike is its automatic engine shutdown when coming to a complete stop to reduce emissions, followed by an automatic restart upon twisting the throttle grip. The motorcycle offers three distinct riding modes: Sport Hybrid, Eco Hybrid, and EV. Additionally, it is equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled TFT dashboard that facilitates notification and navigation alerts, similar to the Ninja and Z e-1 models.

In terms of size and performance, the bike resembles a 650-700cc model, which explains its moniker, "Ninja 7." Kawasaki asserts that the Ninja 7 HEV will deliver fuel efficiency comparable to a 250cc motorcycle.

While the full specifications are not yet available, Kawasaki has provided a list of features, including:

1. A full-colour TFT display resembling the one found on the new Kawasaki e-1 and Z e-1 models.

2. The Automatic Launch Position Finder ensures the bike is ready to move when at a standstill.

3. An idle stop function that halts the combustion engine when the motorcycle is stationary, conserving fuel.

4. Handlebar-mounted push-button shifting, eliminating the need for a clutch lever.

5. Three distinct riding modes: Eco Hybrid, EV, and Sport Hybrid.

6. A walk mode, offering low-speed reverse and forward options, initially seen on the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 models.

The Ninja 7 Hybrid is anticipated to be available in European showrooms in January 2024, while its potential availability in India remains uncertain and subject to future developments.

