Kia India launches refreshed versions of Seltos, Sonet

Automaker Kia India on Friday launched the revamped versions of two of its models - Seltos and Sonet. The brand-new Seltos has been priced at Rs 10.19 lakh while the Sonet would be available for Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Kia India has explained that the refreshed versions of Seltos and Sonet come with several updates and additional features. The refreshed Kia Seltos has been updated with 13 new enhancements, while the Sonet has been updated with 9 additional features.

These include 4 airbags as the standard across all lower variants of the models. The additional airbags are part of Kia India's enhanced emphasis on safety.

"In addition, many existing features from higher variants are now being extended to lower variants," Kia India explained in a statement.

The new Seltos and Sonet would be equipped with the completely revamped Kia Connect app that will offer advanced connectivity, conveyed Kia India. The automaker added that it has also introduced Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology coupled with a diesel engine on the refreshed Kia Seltos.

Commenting on the launch, Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-sik Sohn said, "Our focus on the safety of the occupants is reflected in the refreshed Seltos and Sonet, with 4 airbags standard across all lower variants. Additionally, various convenience and styling changes have also been incorporated to recreate newer benchmarks in their respective segments".

Myung-sik Sohn added that till now, Kia India has sold almost 2.67 lakh units of Seltos and nearly 1.25 lakh units of Sonet in the Indian market.

