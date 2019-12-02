Kia Seltos sales grow 9% to 14,005 units in November 2019

Kia Motors India has posted its highest ever monthly sales in November 2019. The sales of SUV Seltos in India crossed 14,000 units in November this year. South Korean auto manufacturer's sales in the country increased 9 per cent in November 2019, as compared to October 2019, making Seltos the best selling Compact SUV in the country for the past two months.

Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India, said "The 100 day-journey of Kia Seltos has been nothing short of a delightful ride. This is a true testament to positive growth and the trust that the consumers have shown for us."

Kia Motors, besides receiving 86,840 bookings till date, has also sold over 40,000 units of Seltos since its launch in August 2019. The company has managed to sell 6,236 units in August; 7,754 in September and 12,854 SUVs in October 2019.

On the other hand, South Korea's second-largest automobile manufacturer revealed that it is increasing the prices of its SUV, Seltos, from January 1, 2020. The company also plans to ramp-up the production of DCT and Diesel Auto in order to reduce the waiting period of the car.

Kia dealerships across the country suggest that the increase in price is expected to be around 5 per cent. Additionally, the leaked document, available on teambhp.com, also mentions that the new rates will be intimated on January 1, 2020.

