Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea tariffs: Who has increased how much?

Be ready to shell out more for calls and internet data as telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio raise tariffs by up to 50 per cent from this week. In their first hike since 2014, the telecom companies have decided to finally increase mobile tariff prices, which had become almost free. Even data charges had also fallen by 95 per cent to Rs 11.78 per GB from Rs 269 per GB in 2014. Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have said their new rates in the "unlimited" category will replace their existing prepaid plans with up to 50 per cent higher cost. Reliance Jio has said it will roll out new all-in-one plans with unlimited voice and data at up to 40 per cent higher price from December 6.

Here's a look at what these three companies have announced so far.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea was first to announce new plans for its prepaid products and services. The company said its new plans will be available across India starting from 3rd December. The company announced a maximum increase of 50 per cent in its entry-level unlimited plan with a year-long validity of Rs 1,499 with 24 GB data usage limit in place of Rs 999 plan, which comes with 12 GB data usage limit.

From December 3, customers of Vodafone Idea will have to shell out a minimum of Rs 49 per month to make calls, access the internet on mobile and stay connected. Vodafone Idea has decided to cap outgoing calls to a network of other telecom operators to 1,000 minutes in case of plans with 28 days validity, 3,000 in 84 days validity plans and 12,000 in 365 days validity plans. Beyond this, customers will need to pay 6 paise per minute for outgoing calls.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has also announced similar plans to raise mobile pre-paid services rates. Bharti Airtel too announced a similar level of change but kept the price of most of the new plans lower by Re 1 compared to that of Vodafone Idea.

The telecom operator announced new plans which will cost up to 42% more compared to the price that Airtel pre-paid customers pay at present for plans in the "unlimited" category. Airtel's bundled plans providing unlimited calling and data services that came at Rs 249 (28 days validity) and Rs 448 (82 days validity) will now cost the customers Rs 298 and Rs 598 (84 days validity) respectively.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has said it plans to raise mobile services rates from December 6. The company said its new all-in-one plans will be priced up to 40 per cent higher but promised to give "up to 300 per cent" more benefits to its customers. "The new plans will be effective from December 6, 2019. Although the new all-in-one plans will be priced up to 40 per cent higher, staying true to its promise of being customer-first, Jio customers will get up to 300 per cent more benefits," a Jio statement said.

Edited by Manoj Sharma with agency inputs