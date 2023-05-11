Kia Sonet Aurochs edition SUV launched in India at Rs 11.85 lakh; check features, images

Kia India has unveiled a special Aurochs edition of its sub-compact SUV, Sonet. The new version has been priced from Rs 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Aurochs edition is available in all variants of the HTX trim, offering both diesel and petrol powertrains with clutch-less manual and fully automatic options. Kia Sonet has sold over 2,41,369 units as of April 2023 and the South Korean brand plans to enhance the sale further with the new edition.

Design

The Aurochs edition gets six exterior design iterations, featuring a new front skid plate with tangerine accents on the tiger nose grille. Additionally, the front features an Aurochs edition emblem. The company claims that the emblem is made to commemorate the successful three-year journey of the Sonet in India. The vehicle will be available in four shades: Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, and Gravity Grey.

Kia Sonet Aurochs Exterior

Powertrain and Features

Based on the HTX trim level, the Aurochs edition offers four powertrain options: D1.5 6iMT, D1.5 6AT, G1.0T 6iMT, and G1.0T 7DCT. Under the hood, the Aurochs edition is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 120 hp/172 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel-turbo producing 116 hp/250 Nm of power.

The interiors of the new Sonet will include an 8-inch touchscreen with Android and iOS connectivity, auto climate control, a single-pane sunroof, and rear air-conditioning vents.

Myunk-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer at Kia India, stated, "The launch of the Sonet Special Aurochs Edition pays tribute to the immense market success of the Sonet, while showcasing our commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and performance innovation in the highly competitive compact SUV category. As a young and dynamic brand, we constantly strive to reinvent ourselves to meet our customers' evolving needs and preferences. We believe that with its striking new appearance, the Sonet will become the preferred driving option for a larger segment of discerning consumers and help us significantly expand our market share."

