Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo Spyder for Rs 4.1 crore in India

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Evo Spyder in India. This drop-top version of Huracan Evo has a top speed of 325 kmph and can reach from 0 to 100kmph within just 3.1 seconds. The Huracan Evo Spyder is priced at Rs 4.1 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder competes with the Audi R8 Spyder and Ferrari 488 Spider.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine, which churns out 640hp and 600Nm of torque, same as its sibling Huracan Evo coupe. The motor is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission system. The Spyder also receives the company's Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) chassis control system, rear-wheel steering and torque vectoring system.

The Spyder's electrically foldable soft-top roof makes the luxury sports car around 120kg heavier than the coupe version. The roof can be lowered in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph. Moreover, Huracan Evo Spyder also has automatic pop-up rollover bars behind the seats and rear window of the convertible car can be retracted electrically, regardless of whether the roof is up or down. The Spyder can also be customised as per the buyer's preferences, with plenty of optional extras.

Additionally, 2019 has been a good year for the Lamborghini in India as the car manufacturer launched two versions of the Huracan Evo, and delivered 50th super sports SUV Urus, and an Aventador SVJ 63 in the nation.

Also Read: After SBI, Bank of Maharashtra cuts lending rates by 25 bps

Also Read: FM Sitharaman forms group to look into PMC Bank case; assures necessary steps

Also Read: Govt sets up committee for GST revenue augmentation