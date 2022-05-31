Land Rover reveals the long and spacious SUV ‘Defender 130’; check details

British luxury carmaker Land Rover has unveiled the latest version of its SUV ‘Defender 130’, the longest iteration of the vehicle and can house eight adult humans. The Tata Motors’ subsidiary says that the new Defender’s body has been extended 340mm to create an additional row of seating - two up front, three in the middle, and three in the back.

Interestingly, to celebrate the British Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Land Rover is also gifting her Majesty and the British Red Cross a specially commissioned New Defender 130.

Nick Collins, Executive Director, Vehicle Programmes, Land Rover, said: “New Defender 130 brings a new dimension of capability to our most durable and rugged family of vehicles. Its spacious interior welcomes and transports up to eight people in supreme comfort, enabling unparalleled sophisticated adventuring opportunities for families, with unique design signatures to create a distinct New Defender experience.”

Land Rover also claims that the optional third row in the Defender 130 offers “generous headroom” and ample space for three adults. The automaker also says that due to the sliding and folding middle-row seat it's easier to access the third row.

Similar to the Defender 90 and 110, the new Defender 130 comes with a host of exterior and interior designs and features. In terms of looks, there is hardly anything new changes, with the only notable difference in design being the added length behind the rear axle. The new Defender 130 also gets a few specific colour options to distinguish it from other Defender variants.

The new Defender 130, which sits above the Defender 110 and the Defender 90 globally, will be available for sale in global markets in 5 variants - SE, HSE, X-Dynamic, X and First Edition. In addition to this, the new SUV will also sport 20-inch alloy wheels as standard.

In terms of interior features, the new Defender 130’s cabin largely remains unchanged in design and features similar themes as its smaller siblings. However, it still gets new exclusive upholstery options. The car also gets a panoramic sunroof as standard with the third row getting its own dedicated glass roof panel.

Similar to the smaller Defenders, the new SUV also features a larger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, air suspension and a cabin air purifier as standard. The SUV still has an option to be spaced as either a five or eight-seater along with the option of the specific 4-zone climate control system.

The new Defender 130, with increased dimensions, also gets additional load-carrying capacity with a 389-litre boot in the three-row variant, which can be further expanded to 1,petrol232 litres and 2,291 litres by folding the third row and second row, respectively. In comparison, the five-seater version offers up to 1,329 litres of boot space as standard and can be increased up to 2,516 litres.

In terms of powertrain options, Defender 130 comes with the option of — the P300 and P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder petrol, and the D250 and D300 Ingenium six-cylinder diesel — paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

The P300 churns out 300hp and 470Nm and can reach 0-100kph in 8.0 seconds, while the P400 produces 100hp and 80Nm and do the same sprint in 6.6 seconds. Diesel power comes in the form of the 300hp, 650Nm in D300 unit, which covers the 0-100kph sprint in seconds. The D250 develops 247 hp and 600 Nm. All variants come with a 48V mild-hybrid system with an integrated started generator as standard. All-wheel drive is the standard fit.

While there is no official confirmation on the new SUV’s India launch, the Land Rover could likely bring its latest Defender to the country soon. The company already offers Defender 90 and Defender 110 in India.