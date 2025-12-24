Zen Technologies stock with revenue CAGR of 45% is down 47% from record high, what's next?

Shares of Zen Technologies have fallen 47% from their record high reached on December 24, 2024. The defence sector stock reached a record high of Rs 2,627 on December 24, 2024. However, the firm has clocked revenue CAGR of 45% in the last five years.

The multibagger stock has lost 45.43% in a year and fallen 44% in 2025. The defence stock has gained 688% in three years and zoomed 1464% in five years.

In the current session, the stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1393.80 on BSE. The relative strength index (RSI) of Zen Technologies stands at 53, signaling it has neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 12,607 crore on BSE.

The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 945.65 on February 19,2025.

Antique Stock Broking has a buy call on the defence stock with a price target of Rs 1,744.

"After a projected decline in FY26E, we expect profits to grow 97.6 per cent and 29.8 per cent in FY27E and FY28E, respectively. We retain our earnings forecast and maintain Buy rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,744," said the brokerage.

Brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities has a "Buy" call on Zen Technologies citing strong fundamentals and a healthy order pipeline. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 2,150 per share

Choice Institutional Equities stated that order inflow was "slower due to the government's near-term focus on emergency procurement after Operation Sindoor." However, it remains optimistic about a strong comeback in the second half of the fiscal year.

Choice Broking says Zen Technologies has a robust order pipeline. Choice highlighted that ZEN's management "reiterated confidence that delayed simulator and anti-drone orders, worth around Rs 650 crore, will materialise in H2FY26."

Zen Technologies Limited designs, develops, and manufactures defence training systems, based on sensors and simulators technology. The company’s category of products includes land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment and anti-drone systems. The company also has a training platform in Hyderabad, with an integration of its complete product range. Its Anti-Drone System (ZADS) system works on drone detection, classification and tracking on passive surveillance, camera sensors and neutralization of threat by jamming drone communication.