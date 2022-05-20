Mahindra announces all-new ‘Scorpio-N’: Launch date, features, more

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday announced the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, bearing the project codename Z101, as the 'All-New Scorpio-N'. M&M stated that the "Big, Bold and Authentic SUV will bolster its reputation as the #BigDaddyOfSUVs".

The All-New Scorpio is slated to arrive on June 27, 2022. While the current generation Scorpio will continue as Scorpio Classic.

Speaking on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs".

"With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of 'Explore the Impossible'. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers," Nakra added.

M&M has claimed that the All-New Scorpio-N redefine the D-segment SUV category and has been engineered ground-up to meet the aspirations of the young and tech-savvy customers looking for a full-size authentic SUV.

All-New Scorpio-N boasts of a "bold and imposing design and commanding driving position". It will have premium interiors and will come loaded with a host of advanced features and the latest technology.

The All-New Scorpio-N will be powered by spirited gasoline and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. In keeping with its adventure capabilities, it will be offered with a 4x4 option.

Speaking on the development of the All-New Scorpio-N, R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, "The All-New Scorpio-N is an important vehicle for Mahindra, set to redefine the SUV segment in India. Our newest SUV is laden with advanced technology and will offer spirited performance and superior driving dynamics. It is built on a new body-on-frame platform."

"This tough yet sophisticated SUV has been engineered and designed by our young, enthusiastic, and energetic teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai," Velusamy conveyed.

The All-New Scorpio-N will be manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Chakan.

