Mahindra Auto registers 65% sales growth in SUVs in March 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, the Indian automotive company, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of March 2022 stood at 54,643 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 27,380 vehicles in March 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 27,603 vehicles in March 2022, witnessing a 65 per cent increase as compared to last March.

Exports for the month were at 3,160 vehicles, a clear growth of 49 per cent from 2,126 units sold in March, 2021, the company mentioned in an official statement.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19,837 vehicles in March 2022 with growth of 16 per cent. All the Light Commercial Vehicle segments, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in March 2022.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are delighted with the success of XUV700, as it continues its winning streak, becoming the most awarded ‘Car of the Year’ in 2022. Cumulatively, XUV700 has won more than 30 awards across categories including the coveted Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY 2022).”

The company last month mentioned that its total sales increased by 89 per cent to 54,455 units in February. The company's total sales stood at 28,777 units in February 2021.The passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose by 80 per cent to 27,663 units in February as against 15,391 units in February last year, PTI reported.



