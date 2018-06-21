Mahindra launches new TUV 300 Plus with bigger engine at Rs 9.47 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd launched the TUV 300 Plus on Wednesday. The new car is a longer and an extended version of the compact SUV TUV 300. The TUV 300 Plus is a nine-seater with the flexibility to increase boot space.

The new car will be powered by a bigger and more powerful engine - the 2.2-litre, 120 PS (20 PS more than the standard TUV 300) mHAWKD120 diesel engine. This is the same engine that powers the Scorpio. The engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and also features Mahindra's Micro-Hybrid technology.

The TUV 300 Plus version carries the same design that the TUV 300 features. The car gets an imposing grille and has a bigger footprint than its previous version with a length of 4,400mm (405mm more than the standard TUV 300) and also comes with larger 16-inch alloy wheels.

The car comes in three variants - P4, P6 and P8 and is a relatively powerful and flexible full-size SUV that comes under Rs 10-lakh.

As per Mahindra, the car's interior has been designed by Italian design house, Pininfarina, which is owned by M&M. The interior of the car features - faux leather seats with the driver's seat being adjustable with height, steering mounted audio and phone controls and armrests for the front row. The car has seating capacity of nine people and the rear seats can be folded to create larger storage space.

The interior also features a seven-inch touchscreen, Bluesense App, four speakers with two tweeters sound system, GPS navigation, ECO mode and Intellipark Reverse Assist. The car also comes equipped with a rear defogger along with wash and wipe.

According to Veejay Ram Nakra, the Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd, "the TUV300 has enjoyed a successful run since its launch in September 2015, with close to 80,000 vehicles on road. We are now pleased to introduce the TUV300 PLUS for customers who are looking for a true-blue SUV with more space & more power. The TUV300 PLUS will appeal to buyers looking for an SUV that compliments their aspirations and lifestyles."

The Mahindra TUV 300 Plus comes with dual-front airbags and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution). The car also features hazard lights which switch on in case of panic braking.

The TUV 300 Plus offers customized AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) options which starts from Rs 0.31 per kilometer. Customers will also get shield warranty option (up to five years). The car comes in five colours - silver, white, black, red and orange.