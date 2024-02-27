Mahindra launches new Thar Earth Edition; Price starts from Rs. 15.40 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday unveiled the Thar Earth Edition at a starting price of Rs 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Thar Earth Edition is available in both diesel and petrol versions, with manual and automatic options in the LX Hard Top Variant. The exterior and interior enhancements are noteworthy, with a Desert Fury satin matte finish, dune-inspired decals, silver alloys, matte black badges, and the Earth Edition badge. It is available in four LX Hard Top 4x4 models, with prices starting at Rs. 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

This special edition draws inspiration from the vast Thar Desert and the Thar's capability to traverse it effortlessly. The Thar Earth Edition extends the Mahindra Thar's legacy of adventure and aims to attract more Thar enthusiasts with its unique 'Desert Fury' satin matte finish.

The interiors feature a black base with light beige accents and beige leatherette seats with dune designs on the headrests. The cabin's aesthetic is further enriched with Desert Fury inserts, intricately placed on the AC vents, steering wheel, center console accent, and Thar branding on the doors.

To accentuate the theme, dark chrome accents have been incorporated into the design. Adding a personalized touch, each Thar Earth Edition SUV will feature a unique numbered decorative VIN plate, starting with serial number 1.

Powering the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition are the familiar 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, buyers have the option to enhance their Thar with accessories like personalized front and rear armrests, floor mats, and a comfort kit.

