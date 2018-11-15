Mahindra launches Treo, Treo Yaari electric 3-wheeler vehicles

Mahindra Electric has launched a new Mahindra Treo range of electric three-wheeler in India with two variants. The range includes Mahindra Treo, priced at Rs 2.22 lakh, and Treo Yaari, priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru). The Treo variant comes with a hard-top roof, whereas the Treo Yaari comes with a flex canopy soft-top.

The Treo and Treo Yaari are equipped with low-maintenance lithium-ion battery pack, which Mahindra claims can last for 5 years.

The bigger Mahindra Treo has a 7.37kWh lithium ion battery which can be completely charged in 3 hours 50 minutes. It then turns a 5.4kW electric motor which turns the rear wheels with 3Nm torque, reaching speeds up to 45kmph. On a full charge, the Mahindra Treo can run up to 170km, reaching a top speed of 45kmph, Mahindra claims. It can seat up to four people in the back and the driver in the front.

The Mahindra Treo Yaari comes with a smaller 3.69kWh battery which can be charged completely within 2 hours 30 minutes, which then drives a 2kW motor. It can seat up to three passengers in the back and a driver in the front. The company claims that the top speed of Treo Yaar is 24.5kmph.

Mahindra is also offering 50,000 km or 24-month warranty on the Treo, whereas the Treo Yari comes with 30,000 km or 18-month warranty. Both models come with three driving modes - low, medium and high. Mahindra Treo also comes with the option to attach telematics and GPS units.