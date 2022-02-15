Mahindra & Mahindra commercial vehicles sales increase 57% in January YoY

Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 57 per cent rise in total sales of commercial vehicles in January at 21,111 units as against 13,388 units sold in January of 2021. The company's sales through exports rose by 26 per cent to 1,950 units in January as compared to 1,547 units in the year-ago period.



The company production has also seen an increase, with the commercial vehicles segment producing 26,670 units last month compared to 21,435 units in January 2021, logging an increase in production of 24 per cent.



In addition, the company's sales in the electric vehicles segment increased by 991 units year-on-year, from 831 units last year to 1,822 units in January 2022, with the highest proportion of TH-A(A3) Alfa electric selling 863 units.



Other EVs in the segment such as TH-A(A3) Treo Electric sold 562 units, TH-B(a) Alfa Electric sold 225 units, and TH-B(a) Treo Electric sold 168 units last month.



The highest number of exports were recorded for UVC KUV100 petrol at 323 units.



The sales of UVC Bolero Diesel hit a record low, reporting a decline of 53 per cent, to 3,506 units last month from 7,567 units in January 2021.