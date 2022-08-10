Mahindra & Mahindra launches Bolero MaXX Pik-Up; check details here

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) announced the launch of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up. The company unveiled the brand with the launch of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 at an introductory price of Rs 7,68,000 onwards (ex-showroom). The latest light commercial vehicle is available with a down payment of Rs 25,000 and with attractive finance schemes.

About Bolero MaXX Pik-Up

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is the first pickup in India to offer height adjustable driver seats to ensure a tireless journey, the automaker claimed. The certified D+2 seating with headrest and higher legroom provides maximum comfort. Safety features such as category first Turn safe lights, LED tail lamps, and front bonnet are provided. The model has a payload capacity of 1300 Kg.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 is launched in three body colour options: Gold, Silver, and White. Mahindra has offered three years/one lakh km and a longer service interval of 20,000 km. Mahindra is also offering an optional 3-year / 90000 km free preventive maintenance service.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “At Mahindra, we constantly strive to influence customers’ life positively and enable them to earn more and prosper. The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is a futuristic brand loaded with many category-first features such as the advanced iMAXX technology, turn safe lights, height adjustable seats, in addition to the powerful and efficient engine, and class-leading payload capacity.”

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “Our latest offering, the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is engineered to tackle the high-demand, always-evolving requirements of the pickup market. We have equipped it with iMAXX connectivity offerings hosted on Amazon Web Services, which has unrivalled tech features that help customers monitor and sweat their asset better. All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 is equipped with a drivetrain that is powerful and offer a higher payload capacity of 1300 Kg yet offers exceptional fuel efficiency of 17.2 km/l.”

