Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for the all-new Alto K10

Carmaker Maruti Suzuki, on Wednesday, announced the opening of bookings for the all-new Alto K10, the latest rendition of the entry-level hatchback. The new Alto K-10 has been equipped with a host of comfortable, safety, connectivity and convenience features.

Customers can pre-book the Alto K10 with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. They can do so at any Arena showroom, or online.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 4.32 million customers, Alto is the most influential car brand in the country. Immensely loved by Alto families, the legendary Alto is a testament to an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India. With a strong brand legacy of 22 years, Alto has become a symbol of pride, trust, and reliability and has been a very successful product for Suzuki.”

He said that the Alto K10 will democratise new age technology and features in hatchback cars. Srivastava expects the Alto K10 and Alto 800 to bring the convenience of mobility to many more customers.

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Brand Alto has always been a symbol of pride of ownership, reliability and peace of mind. The All-New Alto K10 has been designed and developed with the core philosophy of redefining the hatchback segment in the country,” further adding that they have put special focus on a modern design, spacious cabin and a technology-driven, user-friendly interior interface.

The upcoming car will be based on the company’s new Heartect platform, also found in the new Celerio and S-Presso.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki likely to launch next-gen Alto on August 18; here's what we know so far