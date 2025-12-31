Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has overtaken South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India to emerge as the second-biggest carmaker in the country for the first time.

Ever since the South Korean chaebol entered the Indian market in 1996, it has outsold M&M in India’s passenger vehicle market every year—holding the number 2 spot behind Maruti Suzuki for many years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

M&M sold 594,000 cars in the calendar year 2025 compared with 557,000 registrations recorded by Hyundai, according to data sourced from the government’s VAHAN portal on December 31, 2025. India’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, recorded registrations of 17.8 lakh vehicles in 2025, up 8.6% compared to the previous year.

Sales of Hyundai Motor India in 2025 remained flat when compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, M&M saw a whopping 21% increase in car sales in the calendar year 2025.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles witnessed registrations of 551,000 cars in the calendar year 2025. Of these, 69,236 were electric vehicles.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor emerged as the fifth largest carmaker with registrations of 321,000 units in 2025, up 24% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Kia India, also a part of Hyundai Motor Group, clocked registrations of 257,000 units in 2025. When put together, both Hyundai and Kia are way ahead of M&M in car sales.

BMW closes gap with Mercedes-Benz in India

German luxury carmaker BMW recorded a 16% year-on-year jump in sales in the calendar year 2025 to clock registrations of 16,629 units compared with 14,372 units in 2024, according to data sourced from the government’s VAHAN portal.

Sales of the country’s biggest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India, rose 3% year-on-year to 17,928 units in 2025 as against 17,338 units in 2024.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recorded a 22% year-on-year increase in sales to 5,783 units in 2025.