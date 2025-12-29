Nasdaq-listed Vietnamese automaker VinFast has overtaken South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia to become India’s fourth-largest electric vehicle maker in December.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles continues to be India’s top-selling EV maker with 5,231 registrations in December 2025, according to VAHAN data as of December 29, 2025. Tata has six electric models in its portfolio.

Advertisement

Related Articles

SAIC-backed JSW MG Motor India, which sells three EV models, stood second with 3,054 registrations. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) sold around 2,600 EVs in December.

VinFast, a new entrant to India’s electric vehicle race, recorded registrations of 321 units in December. In comparison, Hyundai Motor India, which sells the Creta EV, saw registrations of 238 units. Kia India, which launched the Carens Clavis EV earlier this year, recorded registrations of 272 units.

VinFast forayed into the Indian market in 2025 by launching two electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs), the VF6 and the VF7. These EVs are assembled at the company’s Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu. The carmaker has embarked on a store expansion spree across the country with 35 showrooms within four months after launch.

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s Tesla has also dented EV sales of premium and luxury carmakers. Tesla sold 62 EVs in December, according to VAHAN. Chinese carmaker BYD clocked registrations of 212 units in December, down from 300 units in the same month last year. German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India clocked EV registrations of just 53 units in December, nearly half compared to 103 units in the corresponding month last year. However, BMW doubled its EV registrations to 300 units in December.

For the calendar year 2025, Tata Motors recorded EV registrations of 68,558 units, up 12% compared to the previous year.

JSW MG Motor India more than doubled its EV volumes from 21,802 units in 2024 to 50,853 units in 2025 on the back of the Windsor EV, which became as the top-selling electric car of 2025. M&M’s EV volumes more than quadrupled from 7,135 in 2024 to 33,008 units in 2025.