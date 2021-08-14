Mahindra reveals XUV700; check out the features, variants

After a long wait, auto maker Mahindra and Mahindra on Saturday revealed its SUV XUV700 and its features in a global premiere. XUV700 will be slotted among Mahindra XUV500 and Mahindra Alturas G4 in the automaker's lineup.

The SUV will come with a dual 10.25 inch display, which the company called the widest in the segment, and will have the new logo of Mahindra. The company said XUV700 has more than 60 connected car capabilities and the vehicle's cabin temperature can be controlled from home.

XUV700 will be available in diesel and petrol model and seven-seater and five-seater variant. It also has an all-wheel drive option and manual and automatic transmission.

A powerhouse of an SUV with Sci-Fi Technology, Spirited Performance, World-Class Safety and Best-in-class Features. The XUV700 is here to redefine benchmarks! #HelloXUV700. Know more at https://t.co/yXRhOwAym5 https://t.co/SQuF66lJTX — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) August 14, 2021

(This story will be updated.)